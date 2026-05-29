Why Wenceel Pérez Deserves More Tigers At-Bats

Wenceel Pérez homered again on May 28, going 2-for-3 against the Angels, and that late-May burst has pushed him back into Detroit’s playing-time picture. The caution is obvious too: his full 2026 line still sat at .163/.226/.260 with a .486 OPS and 37 OPS+ in 40 games through late May.

That is the real baseball tension for the Tigers right now. Wenceel Pérez is not being judged as a middle-of-the-order answer. He is trying to carve out more starts as a switch-hitting outfielder whose recent production may justify more chances if the at-bats keep looking better.

The recent push is backed by results

Wenceel Pérez did more than sneak one swing through on May 28. He had two hits, including a home run, and said he was feeling better at the plate in the aftermath of that game in Anaheim.

This was not his first sign of life. After opening 2026 in Triple-A Toledo, Wenceel Pérez returned to Detroit and his first hit of the season was a go-ahead homer on April 15, following swing adjustments made during his time in Toledo.

The season line still argues for restraint

The recent burst matters, but it has not erased the larger sample. Wenceel Pérez’s 2026 production remained far below his earlier major league lines, which were .242/.300/.383 in 2024 and .244/.308/.430 in 2025.

That gap is why this still looks more like a short-term opening than proof of a full breakout. By late May, Wenceel Pérez’s recent stretch was notable, while his overall value had still lagged badly enough that the question of sustainability remained open.

Where he fits right now

Wenceel Pérez’s case for more Tigers at-bats starts with role flexibility. He is a switch hitter, he opened the year in Toledo after spring struggles, and he has worked his way back into the mix since returning to Detroit, as shown in the April 15 reporting on his recall and roster path.

His defensive usage gives the Tigers another reason to keep finding spots for Wenceel Pérez. Through late May, Pérez had 38 games, 93.0 innings in the field, one error, and a .986 fielding percentage, a workable outfield profile for a player trying to turn a hot stretch into more starts.

The next sign to watch

The next indicator is simple: whether Wenceel Pérez keeps drawing starts once the Angels series is over. If those at-bats continue, especially in the outfield and not just in scattered bench usage, Detroit may be giving this run a longer look while waiting to see if the season line finally starts to move.