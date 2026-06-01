Steve Yzerman enters the 2026 offseason positioned to chase a major trade, and the Detroit Red Wings have the cap space and roster need to make it realistic. Detroit has $32,691,667 in room under a $104 million cap for 2026-27, and that flexibility lines up with a roster that still needs more five-on-five offense after finishing 41-31-10 and missing the playoffs for a 10th straight season here here.

No blockbuster is confirmed as of June 1. The setup for a Red Wings trade push is clear. Yzerman said Detroit needs better players and identified five-on-five offense as one of the club’s biggest offseason priorities after the season ended here here.

Cap space gives Detroit real trade power

That much room changes the kind of player Detroit can target. A high-salary top-six forward becomes easier to absorb without tearing apart the rest of the roster just to balance money here.

Detroit’s need up front has been laid out pretty plainly. The roster still needs a top-six forward, and it also needs more from the bottom six in secondary scoring, checking, and physical play here.

A true scoring addition would affect more than the stat sheet. It could ease the offensive load on Dylan Larkin, give Todd McLellan more freedom in line construction, and help Detroit create more at even strength instead of leaning so hard on special teams and scattered finishing bursts.

The deadline already showed Yzerman’s appetite

Detroit already paid a high price for immediate help at the trade deadline. On March 6, the club acquired Justin Faulk and sent out Justin Holl, Dmitri Buchelnikov, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick from Pittsburgh here.

That move matters now because it showed Yzerman is willing to use futures when he sees a fit. Detroit is not operating like a team waiting only on internal growth. The Red Wings front office has already shown it will spend picks and prospects to push the roster forward.

Why a forward trade feels like the cleanest path

The free-agent market is viewed as a thinner route to a significant upgrade, which leaves trade as the more logical path if Detroit wants to add impact talent this summer here.

For Detroit, the cleanest hockey fit is a forward who can drive offense in the top six and improve the team’s five-on-five attack. That type of addition would give McLellan more ways to build around Larkin, spread scoring across two lines, and keep opponents from loading up against one unit.

The next question is which asset pool Yzerman is willing to tap after the Faulk deal. If Detroit hunts for a proven top-six scorer, the 2026 offseason could turn on whether the club parts with another premium pick, one of its remaining prospects, or uses its cap room to take on a contract that another team needs to move. That is why this Red Wings trade push feels like one of the biggest storylines of Detroit’s offseason.