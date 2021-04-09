Wide receiver named as perfect fit for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Who will the Detroit Lions target with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? A quarterback? An offensive lineman? A tight end? A wide receiver? Something else?

Only time will tell what Lions’ new GM Brad Holmes will do but many believe the Lions will take a wide receiver when they are on the clock.

The question is, if the Lions are targeting a wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick (I really hope not), which one will they take?

According to Matt Bowen of ESPN, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith would be the perfect fit for the Lions.

Here is what Bowen has to say about Smith’s potential fit in Detroit.

DeVonta Smith (WR)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170 | School: Alabama

Where the Lions could get him: Round 1 (No. 7)

Why he fits: Could the Lions target a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick? Maybe, but this is a team that has needs all over its roster. It won’t be a quick fix for new coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Smith makes a lot of sense — he would immediately upgrade a barren wide receiver room in Detroit. He has No. 1 upside, given his playing speed and strength. That’s the easy juice he brings to the route tree, the instant acceleration within the stem to create separation.

With the offensive structure I anticipate under new coordinator Anthony Lynn — which could lean on more play-action throws for quarterback Jared Goff — the Lions can scheme for Smith. Use motion and reduced formations to get him off the ball clean, while catering to his toughness on deep overs, in-breakers and vertical shot plays. The tape tells us that Smith has the chance to develop quickly in the pro game as a three-level target (see below), and the Lions need receivers with dynamic traits to build this offense under a new coaching staff. They’ll get that with Smith.

Nation, who do you want the Lions to select at No. 7?

Personally, I hope they trade down or avoid taking a WR if they are stuck with the pick.