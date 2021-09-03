Wide receiver takes huge pay cut to sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new wide receiver and his name is KhaDarel Hodge.

Hodge was claimed off of waivers and according to a report from Field Yates, he took a pay cut of over $1 million to sign with the Lions.

Yates notes that Hodge agreed to a restructured deal that will pay him a $920,000 base salary with an $80K signing bonus. Hodge was previously due a non-guaranteed base salary of $2.133M.

During Thursday’s presser, Brad Holmes explained what he likes about Hodge.

“He’s a guy that can play outside, he can play inside, he can run, he’s got length, he’s got speed, and he’s another body that when you get into the depth of the wide receiver room,” Holmes said. “He can contribute on special teams and he’s been a good special teams contributor.”