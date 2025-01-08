fb
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsWife of Vikings Player Accuses Detroit Lions Fans of Touching Her Inappropriately
Detroit Lions

Wife of Vikings Player Accuses Detroit Lions Fans of Touching Her Inappropriately

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Whitney Risner, the wife of Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner, has publicly accused Detroit Lions fans of inappropriate behavior during the teams’ primetime game. According to Risner, she was “touched and heckled” throughout the game, an experience she described as distressing. This comes via a report from Yahoo Sports.

Other Players' Partners Share Similar Experiences

In a post on social media, Risner shared her frustrations, explaining that the interactions went beyond typical fan behavior. Her comments have sparked attention as she revealed the details of her experience.

https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1876436661334426031

Along with Risner, other women associated with Vikings players also reported poor treatment. Sam Van Ginkel, wife of Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, echoed similar sentiments, calling it the worst experience she had ever had at a game. “I’ve honestly never been treated so poorly by another team’s fan base as I was on Sunday… the other 13 girls said the same thing,” she shared with Yahoo Sports.

Additionally, Blake Cashman’s girlfriend spoke out, saying that she and other women were subjected to verbal abuse, including “wishing injuries on opposing players.”

These comments have drawn attention to the behavior of some fans during the high-stakes primetime matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. While these reports focus on the negative experiences of those involved, they also highlight the challenges faced by players' families during intense games.

Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Challenge To Detroit Lions Fans
Next article
Todd McLellan Is ‘Not Too Excited’ About Red Wings 5-Game Streak
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions