The Dylan Larkin trade saga has produced plenty of rumors, but Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin wants to make one thing clear: Nobody outside the two organizations knows exactly what Minnesota has offered the Detroit Red Wings.

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With reports circulating about a massive package involving several players and multiple first-round draft picks, Guerin recently pushed back on the speculation. His comments raise an interesting question about how much of the reported trade package is actually accurate.

Mar 21, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin presents defensemen Jared Spurgeon (46) with a silver stick in honor of his 1000 career NHL games before a tilt against the Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bill Guerin Addresses Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors

During a Nov. 12 appearance on “The Chad Hartman Show” on Minneapolis radio station WCCO, Guerin was asked about reports that Minnesota had included young forward Danila Yurov in a potential deal for Larkin. Rather than confirming or denying the rumored offer, the Wild GM made it clear that the public doesn’t know what has been discussed.

“Look, I know there are reports out there that we have offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit,” Guerin said, according to NHL.com.

Guerin’s response is significant because several reports have detailed potential Minnesota trade packages as the Wild continue pursuing Larkin. As Heavy reported, the Minnesota GM’s comments cast doubt on the accuracy of the rumored offers without eliminating the possibility that Yurov has been discussed.

What Have the Wild Reportedly Offered Detroit?

One of the most substantial reported packages included Yurov, former Michigan State standout Charlie Stramel, veteran forward Ryan Hartman, and two first-round draft picks, per reporting from Michael Russo that was relayed by Detroit Hockey Now. The Red Wings reportedly turned down that offer, although the exact details have not been publicly confirmed by either organization.

Other reports have suggested different combinations of prospects and draft selections, including a potential package centered around Yurov and three first-round picks, which Elliotte Friedman reported. That creates considerable uncertainty about what Minnesota has actually put on the table and whether Detroit has received an offer it would seriously consider accepting.

Larkin has not played since Oct. 29, when Detroit suspended him without pay after his agent told the team he no longer wanted to be part of the organization. For the Red Wings, the situation remains complicated because Larkin’s value goes beyond his offensive production. Detroit would need a significant return for its longtime center, particularly with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff attempting to improve the organization’s long-term outlook.

Does Guerin’s Response Change Anything?

The most important distinction is that Guerin did not publicly deny making an offer for Larkin. He also didn’t explicitly rule out including Yurov, meaning his comments should not be interpreted as proof that the reported trade packages are entirely false.

Meanwhile, Detroit has continued holding firm in negotiations, and Horcoff recently described the Larkin trade situation as status quo. With Larkin’s approved list of trade destinations limiting Detroit’s options, finding a deal that satisfies both organizations remains a challenge.

Guerin’s comments serve as a reminder that reported trade packages aren’t necessarily the same as confirmed offers. Until either general manager reveals more information or a trade is completed, the exact details of Minnesota’s pursuit of Larkin remain uncertain.

For Red Wings fans, the biggest question hasn’t changed: Will Minnesota eventually offer enough to convince Detroit to move Larkin, or will this standoff continue?