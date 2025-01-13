Will Commanders’ Dirty Secret Give Them Advantage vs. Lions?

The Detroit Lions will face off against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The game, which will take place next Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, marks a major milestone for Detroit as they aim for their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Lions have opened as a solid favorite for the matchup, and many analysts are predicting an easy win over Washington. However, there are a few players and coaches on the Commanders’ staff who could be key to pulling off an upset.

The Commanders’ Secret Weapons

Two names that have come up as potential X-factors, as noted by Matt Dery on X, in the upcoming matchup are David Blough and Anthony Lynn. These two individuals, both of whom have ties to the Detroit Lions, may hold valuable insights that could help the Commanders in their quest to take down the NFC's top team. While their roles may not seem immediately impactful, they are certainly worth keeping an eye on as the game approaches.

1. David Blough: A Familiar Face in the Lions QB Room

David Blough, now serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders, has an interesting connection to the Lions’ coaching staff. Blough is very familiar with Ben Johnson, as he was a quarterback for the Lions from 2019-2021, and then again in 2023. This relationship could prove to be valuable for the Commanders as Blough has firsthand knowledge of Johnson’s schemes, playcalling tendencies, and offensive philosophy.

Blough's experience in the Lions’ quarterback room could give Washington an edge in understanding how to limit the impact of Detroit’s high-powered offense. Blough was in the trenches with Jared Goff and Johnson, and while his role with the Lions wasn’t directly on the field, he could provide the Commanders with a unique perspective on the intricacies of the Lions' offensive strategies. Still, it's unclear just how much this insider knowledge will affect the outcome of the game, especially with Detroit's offense being one of the most potent in the NFL.

2. Anthony Lynn: A Former Lions Coach with Inside Knowledge

Another intriguing figure for the Commanders is running backs coach Anthony Lynn. Lynn, who was previously a head coach in the NFL, is familiar to Lions fans for his time as the Lions' offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell. However, Lynn’s time in Detroit was short-lived, as he was demoted and ultimately fired after a disappointing season.

While Lynn’s tenure with the Lions was less than stellar, he does have a comprehensive understanding of Campbell's system. His knowledge of the offense and team dynamics could prove useful in identifying weaknesses and offering strategies for Washington to exploit. Despite being removed from Detroit’s coaching staff, Lynn's insights into Campbell’s mindset and offensive schemes could give Washington a slight advantage—though how significant this advantage will be remains to be seen.

Are Blough and Lynn Really a Threat to the Lions?

While both Blough and Lynn bring some valuable experience to the Commanders’ coaching staff, it’s unlikely that their influence will have a game-changing impact on the outcome of the matchup. The Lions’ offense, led by Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff, has been one of the most dominant forces in the NFL this season, and their high-powered attack will be difficult for any defense to slow down, regardless of the inside information Washington may possess.

Moreover, the Lions’ defense has significantly improved this year under Aaron Glenn, with players like Kerby Joseph, Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch stepping up to make plays. The Commanders’ offense, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, will have its work cut out for it against Detroit’s improved defensive unit.

While it’s always intriguing to see former coaches and players return to haunt their old teams, the Lions are in a prime position to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The game will come down to execution, and the Lions’ talent, both on offense and defense, should be more than enough to see them through to the next round.

Stay tuned—Lions fans, it’s going to be a thrilling ride to the Super Bowl!