Will Compton Calls Out NFL Insider Ian Rapoport: ‘I’m coming for your little *ss’

Will Compton broke George Kittle’s contract news but didn’t get credit from the NFL. Now he’s calling out Ian Rapoport — and demanding a fix in true linebacker style.

When George Kittle signed his massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, it should have been a huge moment — not just for Kittle, but for Bussin’ With The Boys hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Why? Because they broke the news.

The problem? The NFL’s official social media account credited Ian Rapoport instead.

And now, Compton’s not having it.

The Beef: Credit Where Credit’s Due

Early Tuesday morning, Bussin’ With The Boys announced the Kittle extension on X (formerly Twitter), asking that the podcast and its co-hosts receive proper credit for the scoop.

BREAKING: George Kittle signs extension with 49ers per Bussin’ With The Boys



4 years, $76.4M ($19.1M/year)

$40M total guaranteed ($35M at signing + $5M in ‘27)



Please credit The Boys properly @bussinwtb, @_willcompton, @TaylorLewan77 pic.twitter.com/Pwfmf643vq — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 29, 2025

Rapoport — to his credit — quote-tweeted the original Bussin’ post and added “A new deal for Kittle,” before following it up with the full contract details in a separate tweet.

A new deal for George Kittle. https://t.co/CETVWRjWFw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2025

That’s where things went sideways.

Shortly after, the NFL’s official X account posted its own version of the news and credited Rapoport for the scoop — completely skipping over the podcast that broke it first.

George Kittle, 49ers agree to to terms on a 4-year, $76.4M contract extension with $40M guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid TE. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/2YgilPaIMY — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2025

That’s when Compton went full linebacker.

Compton’s Message to Rapoport: “You Have 24 Hours”

In a now-viral video, Compton tore into the NFL and issued a direct challenge to Rapoport: (Quotes via Awful Announcing)

“I see the optics… you quote-tweeted the Bussin tweet and said ‘deal got done.’ And in the next tweet, you tweeted the details yourself. No credit to Bussin With The Boys… Not on my watch, Ian Rapoport. You have 24 hours to fix this, to give credit where credit’s due… or I’m coming for your little ass in that A-gap.”

Now that’s football talk.

Is It Rapoport’s Fault? Not Really.

Let’s be clear — Ian Rapoport did give credit where it was due. He reposted the original news and acknowledged Bussin’s report. The issue is really with the NFL’s social media team, who either ignored or overlooked where the story originated.

Still, Compton is standing on principle. In an era where media members fight tooth and nail for credit on scoops, he’s simply asking the league to acknowledge the true source.

And let’s be honest — if anyone was going to turn a scoop into a locker room callout, it was going to be Will Compton.