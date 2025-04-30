Will Compton Calls Out NFL Insider Ian Rapoport: ‘I’m coming for your little *ss’

Will Compton broke George Kittle’s contract news but didn’t get credit from the NFL. Now he’s calling out Ian Rapoport — and demanding a fix in true linebacker style.

When George Kittle signed his massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, it should have been a huge moment — not just for Kittle, but for Bussin’ With The Boys hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Why? Because they broke the news.

The problem? The NFL’s official social media account credited Ian Rapoport instead.

And now, Compton’s not having it.

Will Compton George Kittle contract NFL

The Beef: Credit Where Credit’s Due

Early Tuesday morning, Bussin’ With The Boys announced the Kittle extension on X (formerly Twitter), asking that the podcast and its co-hosts receive proper credit for the scoop.

Rapoport — to his credit — quote-tweeted the original Bussin’ post and added “A new deal for Kittle,” before following it up with the full contract details in a separate tweet.

That’s where things went sideways.

Shortly after, the NFL’s official X account posted its own version of the news and credited Rapoport for the scoop — completely skipping over the podcast that broke it first.

That’s when Compton went full linebacker.

Compton’s Message to Rapoport: “You Have 24 Hours”

In a now-viral video, Compton tore into the NFL and issued a direct challenge to Rapoport: (Quotes via Awful Announcing)

“I see the optics… you quote-tweeted the Bussin tweet and said ‘deal got done.’ And in the next tweet, you tweeted the details yourself. No credit to Bussin With The Boys… Not on my watch, Ian Rapoport. You have 24 hours to fix this, to give credit where credit’s due… or I’m coming for your little ass in that A-gap.”

Now that’s football talk.

Is It Rapoport’s Fault? Not Really.

Let’s be clear — Ian Rapoport did give credit where it was due. He reposted the original news and acknowledged Bussin’s report. The issue is really with the NFL’s social media team, who either ignored or overlooked where the story originated.

Still, Compton is standing on principle. In an era where media members fight tooth and nail for credit on scoops, he’s simply asking the league to acknowledge the true source.

And let’s be honest — if anyone was going to turn a scoop into a locker room callout, it was going to be Will Compton.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]