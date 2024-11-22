Will Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Play Against the Colts?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a positive update on rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold's status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. After dealing with a minor groin injury, Arnold has been receiving treatment and appears to be on track for the matchup.

Campbell shared that Arnold’s recovery is going well, saying, “Yeah, he should be good,” Campbell said on Friday. “This morning he went in and got treatment, everything looked pretty good. We’ll see what it looks like at practice today. I’m not concerned right now, but we’ll see how today goes.”

With Arnold's status trending in the right direction, the Lions are hopeful to have the rookie cornerback available to help bolster their defense against the Colts, as they continue their push for the playoffs.