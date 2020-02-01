Will the Detroit Lions do something no NFL team has done in 23 years?

In 2019, the Detroit Lions had visions of challenging for an NFC North crown heading into the regular season. Unfortunately, those visions were eventually blinded as the Lions ended up with a 3-12-1 record.

Because of their horrendous season, the Lions earned the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The question is, what will they do with that pick?

Personally, I believe the Lions should do everything they can to trade the No. 3 pick to a team looking to trade up for Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

But what if the Lions are unable to trade down?

Will they do something no NFL team has done in 23 years and select a CB with a top 3 pick?

If the Lions stand pat at No. 3, one player who would certainly be an option would be Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah, who in my opinion is hands down the best lockdown corner in the draft.

The last time an NFL team selected a CB with a top 3 pick was all the way back in 1997 when the Seattle Seahawks selected Shawn Springs, who also played for Ohio State.

Springs was considered the best CB in the 1997 draft class but he never performed up to what the Seahawks hoped he would. In fact, in 13 seasons, Springs made the Pro Bowl just once (1998) and only had over five interceptions in a season a single time.

What do you think, Nation? Will the Lions select Okudah at No. 3 if they keep the pick or is history trying to tell us that they are likely to look in a different direction?