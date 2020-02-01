33.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 1, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Will the Detroit Lions do something no NFL team has done in 23 years?

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Will the Detroit Lions do something no NFL team has done in 23 years?

In 2019, the Detroit Lions had visions of challenging for an NFC North crown heading into the regular season....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Matt Patricia talks about meetings with Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford

Whether you like it or not, Matt Patricia (and Bob Quinn for that matter) are both coming back to...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits trick shot

Juwan Howard starred on the court for the University of Michigan has a key member of the famed "Fab...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

In 2019, the Detroit Lions had visions of challenging for an NFC North crown heading into the regular season. Unfortunately, those visions were eventually blinded as the Lions ended up with a 3-12-1 record.

Embed from Getty Images

Because of their horrendous season, the Lions earned the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The question is, what will they do with that pick?

Personally, I believe the Lions should do everything they can to trade the No. 3 pick to a team looking to trade up for Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

But what if the Lions are unable to trade down?

Will they do something no NFL team has done in 23 years and select a CB with a top 3 pick?

Embed from Getty Images

If the Lions stand pat at No. 3, one player who would certainly be an option would be Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah, who in my opinion is hands down the best lockdown corner in the draft.

The last time an NFL team selected a CB with a top 3 pick was all the way back in 1997 when the Seattle Seahawks selected Shawn Springs, who also played for Ohio State.

Springs was considered the best CB in the 1997 draft class but he never performed up to what the Seahawks hoped he would. In fact, in 13 seasons, Springs made the Pro Bowl just once (1998) and only had over five interceptions in a season a single time.

What do you think, Nation? Will the Lions select Okudah at No. 3 if they keep the pick or is history trying to tell us that they are likely to look in a different direction?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMatt Patricia talks about meetings with Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Will the Detroit Lions do something no NFL team has done in 23 years?

In 2019, the Detroit Lions had visions of challenging for an NFC North crown heading into the regular season....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia talks about meetings with Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford

Arnold Powell - 0
Whether you like it or not, Matt Patricia (and Bob Quinn for that matter) are both coming back to the Detroit Lions for the...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits trick shot

Michael Whitaker - 0
Juwan Howard starred on the court for the University of Michigan has a key member of the famed "Fab Five", and now he's taken...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Danny Amendola has message for those thinking Detroit Lions will go 3-13

Arnold Powell - 0
*Originally published prior to the 2019 season. Technically, Amendola was right, the Lions finished slightly better than 3-13! As the 2019 NFL season approaches, it...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings honor Valtteri Filppula for playing in 1,000th game

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Valtterri Filppula debuted for the team back in December of 2005, and his career has come full circle. The 2008...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Matt Patricia talks about meetings with Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Whether you like it or not, Matt Patricia (and Bob Quinn for that matter) are both coming back to the Detroit Lions for the...
Read more

Flashback: Danny Amendola has message for those thinking Detroit Lions will go 3-13

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
*Originally published prior to the 2019 season. Technically, Amendola was right, the Lions finished slightly better than 3-13! As the 2019 NFL season approaches, it...
Read more

Matthew and Kelly Stafford honor Kobe Bryant on Instagram

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This past Sunday, the world suffered a tragedy when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash. As you...
Read more

Marvin Jones attempts to draw Detroit Lions logo and it is hilarious

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to life, everybody has their own strengths and weaknesses. For example, I happen to be pretty good at math and getting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.