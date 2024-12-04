fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Will Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 15 Matchup Be Flexed?

W.G. Brady
With the Detroit Lions currently sitting at 11-1 and the Buffalo Bills at 10-2, many fans have been asking whether their upcoming Week 15 matchup will be flexed into a prime-time slot. However, according to Justin Rogers' report on Wednesday, the game will not be flexed. Rogers previously reported that the “expectation” was the game would be flexed to Monday Night Football.

Lions vs. Bills

No Flex For Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Rogers clarified that the game between the Lions and the Bills was never really at risk of being flexed. The NFL has a rule where CBS and Fox can “protect” certain games, and this matchup has long been considered a protected game for CBS. This means that the game will remain in its scheduled time slot, unaffected by the typical flexing process that can alter game times in prime time.

Why It's Not Happening

The key deadline for game protection is 18 days before the flex deadline, meaning that the Lions-Bills game was already locked in by the time the flexing process began. Fans hoping for a prime-time slot for this exciting matchup will have to settle for watching it at its regular time, which is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

With both teams performing at a high level, the Lions vs. Bills game is shaping up to be a highly anticipated showdown, even though it will not be flexed for a prime-time broadcast.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals What Dan Campbell Told Team to do to Caleb Williams
W.G. Brady
