fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsWill Emmanuel Moseley Play Vs. Packers? Dan Campbell Weighs In
Detroit Lions

Will Emmanuel Moseley Play Vs. Packers? Dan Campbell Weighs In

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
35

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on Saturday afternoon, following a surprise Thanksgiving Day scratch. According to reports, Campbell told reporters that he expects Moseley to be ready for the team’s upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Emmanuel Moseley Detroit Lions Emmanuel Moseley Injury Update Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions? plan for Emmanuel Moseley Emmanuel Moseley will make debut with Lions Detroit Lions Free Agency Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

Moseley, who had been dealing with injuries earlier in the season, was a surprising omission from the Lions' roster for their Thanksgiving victory over the Chicago Bears. However, Campbell expressed confidence that Moseley will be “good to go” for the Week 13 matchup, which is crucial for the Lions as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

The cornerback's return will be a welcome boost for Detroit's secondary, which has seen some instability due to injuries. Moseley’s veteran presence and ability to cover the opposing team’s top receivers will be important as the Lions face their NFC North rivals in a primetime showdown. Fans will be eager to see Moseley back on the field, adding strength to the defense as Detroit looks to secure another important win.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Provides Unfortunate Update on Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike
Next article
Dan Campbell Confirms Devastating News for Lions’ Defensive Player
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions