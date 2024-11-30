Will Emmanuel Moseley Play Vs. Packers? Dan Campbell Weighs In

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on Saturday afternoon, following a surprise Thanksgiving Day scratch. According to reports, Campbell told reporters that he expects Moseley to be ready for the team’s upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Moseley, who had been dealing with injuries earlier in the season, was a surprising omission from the Lions' roster for their Thanksgiving victory over the Chicago Bears. However, Campbell expressed confidence that Moseley will be “good to go” for the Week 13 matchup, which is crucial for the Lions as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

The cornerback's return will be a welcome boost for Detroit's secondary, which has seen some instability due to injuries. Moseley’s veteran presence and ability to cover the opposing team’s top receivers will be important as the Lions face their NFC North rivals in a primetime showdown. Fans will be eager to see Moseley back on the field, adding strength to the defense as Detroit looks to secure another important win.