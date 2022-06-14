Will Harris is thriving in new position for Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions selected Will Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would eventually develop into a solid NFL safety.

But throughout the first three years of his NFL career, Harris has struggled a bit at safety and some believe he could be on the chopping block when it comes down to making cuts for the 2022 season.

That being said, the Lions’ current regime believed Harris could be a better cornerback than safety and when they started playing him on the outside, he did very well.

So far, during the Lions’ offseason program, Harris has reportedly looked very comfortable playing cornerback and that will likely be his role moving forward.

Will Harris is willing to do whatever he is asked to help the Lions

When asked about moving from safety to cornerback, Harris made it clear that he is willing to do whatever the Lions want him to do.

From Detroit Lions:

“At this point I’m doing whatever I’m asked,” Harris said. “From last year, I’ve been able to move around a little bit — be able to play different spots on the field.

“I’m in my playbook. I’m still learning safety, learning cornerback, nickel — all of that.

“Whatever they want me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.” Harris added that moving from safety to cornerback is not something that has been difficult for him. “To me, playing DB is playing DB,” he said. “I was able to get a lot of exposure to it at the end of the season last year. “I was playing strictly corner. I feel comfortable at it. It’s another spot where I think I can continue getting better. I can continue to learn all the intricacies. “Playing corner, wearing that hat, being out in more space, facing some of those guys on the outside — I love it. “It’s pure competition out there. I love it. That’s where you want to be. You just like to compete.” “Everybody in this building has the same goal,” he said. “That’s the culture we have in this locker room. We pride ourselves on that. “We all hold each other accountable as players.” What the current regime is doing to put players in the best possible position to succeed has been awesome to watch. MUST READ: Detroit Lions war room reacts to Jags passing on Aidan Hutchinson [Video] I not only expect Harris to make the 53-man roster but I expect him to be an unsung hero for the Lions’ defense in 2022. What do you think?

