Shawn Horcoff’s Son Is a Point a Game at Michigan

Will Horcoff has two goals and two assists in four games to open the 2026-27 season for Michigan. The last name is the Detroit hook. His father, Shawn Horcoff, is the interim general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

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The Wolverines are 4-0-0, having swept Bowling Green and Alaska Anchorage by a combined 28-8, and Horcoff is a plus-9 across the four wins. Michigan closed the Anchorage weekend with a 7-2 win at home on Saturday.

What Will Horcoff Would Have to Do to Beat 39 Points

The four-point start is not a jump in production, and that matters to the question of whether he can top last season. Horcoff scored 25 goals and added 14 assists for 39 points in 40 games last season, a point per game. Four points in four games is exactly that rate again.

The schedule is what stands in the way. Michigan got to 40 games last season by winning the Big Ten tournament and reaching the Frozen Four, where Denver beat the Wolverines 4-3 in double overtime in the national semifinal. The 2026-27 regular season is 34 games. A point per game over that stretch lands near 34 points, not 39. Clearing last season’s total takes a better rate than he has managed so far, another deep run in March and April, or both.

A Penguins First-Rounder With a Red Wings Last Name

Horcoff is in his third season at Michigan and is still only 19 years old, born Jan. 23, 2007. Pittsburgh took him 24th overall in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, and he has not signed an entry-level contract. That is how it has to be while he is playing college hockey, since signing one would end his NCAA eligibility.

His father took the Detroit job on Sept. 15, when the Red Wings named him interim general manager in place of Steve Yzerman. Horcoff’s NHL rights belong to Pittsburgh, but his season in Ann Arbor is worth watching from two directions in Detroit.