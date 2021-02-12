Will J.J. Watt finish his career with the Detroit Lions?

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard by now, J.J. Watt has asked to be released by the Houston Texans and the Texans are reportedly granting him his wish.

Watt, who is 31 years old, is a 5-time NFL All-Pro and 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who has been considered to be one of the best defenders in football for the past decade.

As soon as the news broke, a plethora of Detroit Lions fans took to social media saying the Lions should bring Watt to the Motor City.

So, will J.J. Watt end up finishing his career in the state where he played college football (Central Michigan)?

In my opinion, Watt is still a great player and will absolutely be a difference-maker for any NFL team that signs him but there are a couple of problems in regards to him coming to Detroit.

First of all, Watt likely asked to be released because the Texans are terrible and he wants to go to a team that is ready to contend for a Super Bowl. The Lions are nowhere near contending for a Super Bowl and I would be shocked if Watt had even the slightest interest in singing here.

Second, and equally important, the Lions are in a rebuild and there is no way in hell that they are going to pony up what it will take to make a big splash in free agency. Watt would obviously be considered the biggest of free agency splashes and making moves like that is against everything Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have said they believe in.

Would it be fun to see Watt wreak havoc in a Lions uniform? Of course, it would. But bringing him to Detroit would not benefit him in the short term or the Lions in the long-term.

Sorry if I burst your bubble!