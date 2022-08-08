Will JJ McCarthy, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, decide to transfer from Michigan if he is not named the Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season?

Coming out of high school, McCarthy was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country, so it was not much of a surprise that he was able to see the field in some big-time situations throughout his freshman season at the University of Michigan.

During that freshman campaign, McCarthy was part of a Michigan team that not only defeated Ohio State (easily) but that destroyed Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to advance to the College Football Playoffs. As we know, things did not go well against Georgia.

As the 2022 season quickly approaches (we are less than three weeks away) there has been plenty of speculation about who will be the Wolverines’ starting quarterback as some believe Cade McNamara, who started in 2021, should get the nod, while others think McCarthy should be given the reins.

Will JJ McCarthy transfer from Michigan if he does not start?

But what if JJ McCarthy is not named the starting quarterback for Michigan in 2022? Will he consider leaving for a program that would make him the starter?

According to McCarthy, that is not even close to being an option.

During an interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, JJ McCarthy explained why, in a day and age when players are transferring to other schools if they don’t get their way, he is loyal to the Maize and Blue.

“Because it’s the journey and so many kids my age and kids these days always focus on that like destination and starting and being the guy,” McCarthy said. “But I’m just falling in love with the process and falling in love with getting better every single day and realizing that at the end of the day it’s up to me. If I want to start, I have to prove that I’m able to start and for them to have comfortability and just trust in me being that guy. So, I’m just finding more and more ways I can get better, more and more ways I can learn about myself. Yeah, I’m loyal to the University of Michigan and I’m not just going to get up and leave if things don’t go my way.”

Here is the full interview with McCarthy:

In a time when players are leaving programs left and right to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, it is extremely refreshing to listen to McCarthy speak about earning a starting job and about being loyal.

Nation, who do you think should be the starting QB for Michigan in 2022? Will JJ McCarthy get the nod?

