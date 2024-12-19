Will John Cominsky Return For The Lions in 2024? Dan Campbell Weighs In

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an unfortunate update on defensive end John Cominsky's injury situation, revealing that the team does not expect him to return this season. Cominsky, who suffered a torn MCL early in training camp, has been working hard to recover, but Campbell indicated that a return this year is unlikely.

“I think it’s unlikely. I think it’s unlikely. He’s tried, he’s been rehabbing,” Campbell said. “He’s doing it, it’s just trying to get over the last little hump here, it’s been tough. He’s done everything he can, and those guys are doing a heckuva job rehabbing him. But I think it’s unlikely.”

Cominsky has been a key piece of the Lions' defensive rotation over the past two seasons since joining the team as a waiver-wire addition before the 2022 season. Over the 2022-2023 seasons, he played in 30 games (19 starts), totaling 66 tackles and six sacks. With the current injuries the Lions are facing on the defensive line, Cominsky’s return would have been a welcome boost, but it appears that won't be happening this year.

While Cominsky’s absence is a blow to the Lions' defense, Campbell emphasized the team's commitment to doing everything possible to support his recovery and ensure a healthy return in the future.