fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsWill John Cominsky Return For The Lions in 2024? Dan Campbell Weighs...
Detroit Lions

Will John Cominsky Return For The Lions in 2024? Dan Campbell Weighs In

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an unfortunate update on defensive end John Cominsky's injury situation, revealing that the team does not expect him to return this season. Cominsky, who suffered a torn MCL early in training camp, has been working hard to recover, but Campbell indicated that a return this year is unlikely.

John Cominsky Detroit Lions John Cominsky is ready for revenge game John Cominsky takes pay cut

“I think it’s unlikely. I think it’s unlikely. He’s tried, he’s been rehabbing,” Campbell said. “He’s doing it, it’s just trying to get over the last little hump here, it’s been tough. He’s done everything he can, and those guys are doing a heckuva job rehabbing him. But I think it’s unlikely.”

Cominsky has been a key piece of the Lions' defensive rotation over the past two seasons since joining the team as a waiver-wire addition before the 2022 season. Over the 2022-2023 seasons, he played in 30 games (19 starts), totaling 66 tackles and six sacks. With the current injuries the Lions are facing on the defensive line, Cominsky’s return would have been a welcome boost, but it appears that won't be happening this year.

While Cominsky’s absence is a blow to the Lions' defense, Campbell emphasized the team's commitment to doing everything possible to support his recovery and ensure a healthy return in the future.

Previous article
J.J. Watt To Sign With Detroit Lions? He Would If He Can Get What Fan Offered Him! [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions