Will Levis’ Official Status vs. Detroit Lions Revealed

Just moments ago, the Tennessee Titans finalized their inactives list for today's highly anticipated matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, clarifying the status of quarterback Will Levis. According to the release, Levis will be inactive for this game, leaving veteran Mason Rudolph to start for the Titans.

Levis’s shoulder injury and recent AC sprain had been a point of concern all week, making today’s confirmation no surprise for those following his status. The Titans’ decision to sideline Levis means that they’ll rely on Rudolph to lead the offense as they look to upset a surging Lions team, currently among the leaders in the NFC North.

This announcement also marks a continuation of tough injury setbacks for the Titans, who will look to manage without their young signal-caller for at least another week.