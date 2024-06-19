Will Michigan Football Lose Bobby Kanka to Michigan State?





Howell defensive end Bobby Kanka, currently committed to Michigan Football, finds himself at the center of an intense recruiting battle as Michigan State attempts to flip his commitment. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds, Kanka is ranked No. 383 overall and No. 4 among in-state prospects for the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State’s Push for Bobby Kanka

Last weekend, Bobby Kanka visited Michigan State, where the Spartans rolled out the red carpet in their efforts to sway him. Corey Robinson of Spartan Tailgate noted that Kanka “felt a great vibe” during his visit to East Lansing. The Spartans are pulling out all the stops to flip his commitment from the Wolverines, capitalizing on the momentum from his recent visit.

Howell, (MI) DT Bobby Kanka 'felt a great vibe' on his Michigan State official visit (VIP)https://t.co/m21ROSWtkM @SpartanTailgate @AllenTrieu — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) June 17, 2024

Bobby Kanka originally committed to Michigan Football in August, heavily influenced by then-defensive line coach Mike Elston. However, the Wolverines’ coaching staff has seen significant changes since then. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left to take over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Elston followed him to the NFL.

Crucial Weekend Ahead

As the recruiting battle intensifies, Kanka’s visit to Michigan Football this weekend could be decisive. While Michigan currently appears to have the upper hand, the outcome of this visit will be crucial in determining Kanka’s future. With the recruiting dead period looming, this is the final opportunity for both programs to make a lasting impression.

Michigan’s Edge and the Fluid Situation

Michigan seems to hold a favorable position in retaining Kanka, thanks to their proactive approach and the stability brought by Lou Esposito’s coaching. However, as the final visit weekend before the dead period approaches, the situation remains fluid. Both Michigan and Michigan State are making compelling cases to secure Kanka’s commitment, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to his recruitment.