Will Smith walks on Oscars stage and slaps Chris Rock [NSFW Video]

WHOA!!!!!

If you are watching the Oscars, you just saw one of the craziest things ever to happen on live television as actor Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

Smith got upset after Rock made a joke involving Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said on stage during the ceremony.

Jada could be seen shaking her head in disgust before Will Smith went to the stage and punched Rock.

From The Independent:

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” said Rock.

Smith is then heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” to which Rock replied: “Wow… dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” Smith yells again.

“I’m going to…” replied Rock, who appeared flustered at the interaction.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television…” he said before going on to present the award for Best Documentary.

Check it out.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

BONUS CONTENT:

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all time.

Let’s start by looking at a handful of teams that easily could have made the top 10.

Honorable Mention:

1950 Detroit Tigers (95-59, .617)

The 1950 team that finished in 2nd place in the American League was led by outfielder Vic Wertz (.308, 27 home runs, 123 RBIs) and starting pitcher Art Houtteman (19-12, 3.54 ERA)

1907 Detroit Tigers (92-58, .613)

In 1907, the Tigers won the American League and advanced to the World Series for the first time in team history, only to be swept by the Chicago Cubs. They were led by the greatest player ever to play for the Tigers, Ty Cobb (.350, 5 home runs, 119 RBIs) and starting pitcher Ed Killian (25-13, 1.78 ERA)

1908 Detroit Tigers (90-63, .588)

Just as they did a year before, the 1908 Tigers went all the way to the World Series but came up short. The team was led by Ty Cobb (.324, 4 home runs, 108 RBIs) and starting pitcher Ed Summers (24-12, 1.64 ERA)

2013 Detroit Tigers (93-69, .574)

In 2013, the Tigers took care of business in the A.L. Central before eventually falling to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS. They were led by Miguel Cabrera (.348, 44 home runs, 137 RBIs) and Max Scherzer (21-3, 2.90 ERA)

1945 Detroit Tigers (88-65, .575)

Despite winning the World Series, the 1945 Tigers fell just short of making the top 10. They were led by Roy Cullenbine (.277, 18 home runs, 93 RBIs) and starting pitcher Hal Newhouser (25-9, 1.81 ERA) *Note: Hank Greenberg only played in 78 games for the Tigers in 1945 after returning after four years of serving in the military. In those 78 games, he hit .311 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs). Had Greenberg been around for the entire season, this team would have made the cut.

10 – 2006 (95-67, .586) AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

As you will see as you go through this list, the 2006 Tigers is the most recent team to make the cut. Led by starters Justin Verlander, Kenny Rogers, and Jeremy Bonderman, along with Joel Zumaya out of the bullpen, the Tigers pitching staff ranked No. 1 in Major League Baseball with a 3.84 ERA. Despite the stellar pitching and 822 runs scored by the offense (No. 8 in MLB), Detroit was unable to win the American League Central, finishing a single game behind the Minnesota Twins.

In the playoffs, the Tigers were faced with the monumental task of squaring off against the New York Yankees and their amazing lineup. In 2006, the Bronx Bombers put up 930 runs which were the most in MLB by a rather wide margin and they were a favorite to win the World Series. After losing the first game 8-4 in Yankee Stadium, the Tigers stormed back, winning the next three games to take the ALDS 3-1, stunning the Yankees and their fans.

After using a Magglio Ordonez walk-off home run in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, the Tigers swept the Oakland Athletics, giving them a shot at their first World Series title since 1984. Unfortunately, Detroit was unable to complete the deal as they fell 4 games to 1 to the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite losing in the World Series, the 2006 team was one of the greatest in Detroit Tigers’ history.

Top Pitchers: Justin Verlander (17-9, 3.63 ERA), Kenny Rogers (17-8, 3.84 ERA), Joel Zumaya (1.84 ERA).

Top Hitters: Magglio Ordonez (.298, 24 home runs, 104 RBIs), Carlos Guillen (.320, 19 home runs, 85 RBIs), Ivan Rodriguez (.300, 13 home runs, 69 RBIs)