We will soon know if Matthew Stafford, other NFL players will opt-out of 2020 season

For a while, quite a few people were reporting that NFL players would have until Aug. 3 to opt-out of the 2020 season. To be completely honest, I am not sure where that date came from because the opt-out deadline was said to be 7 days after the NFL and NFLPA signed the agreement, which had not yet been signed.

Now, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the opt-out date has been officially set for this coming Thursday (Aug. 6) at 4 pm EST.

Now official: Deadline for NFL players to opt out is Thursday at 4 pm EST, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2020

With Matthew Stafford testing positive for COVID-19, a wife not far removed from brain surgery, and a newborn baby who spent some time in the NICU prior to going home, one would believe he and Kelly have to be discussing what is best for their family.

Nation, do you think Stafford will opt-out of the 2020 season? How many total Lions players do you think will end up opting out?