Will Teddy Bridgewater Be The Detroit Lions Next OC?

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions made headlines by re-signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has been making waves after recently winning a High School State Championship as a head coach. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's potential departure at the end of the 2024 season creating a buzz in Detroit, some began speculating about whether Bridgewater could step into a coaching role with the Lions, potentially replacing Johnson.

Teddy Bridgewater Shuts Down Coaching Speculation

However, on Saturday afternoon, Bridgewater put those rumors to rest. Speaking to reporters, the veteran QB shut down any talk of coaching in the NFL, emphasizing that he's not interested in taking that career path—at least not in the immediate future.

Focus on Playing, Not Coaching

Bridgewater has made it clear that he values his sleep too much to jump into the demanding world of coaching at the NFL level. While he has found success as a coach at the high school level, it appears that the grind of coaching in the pros is not something Bridgewater is ready to pursue.

https://twitter.com/dannierogers___/status/1873090119814791509

For now, it seems Bridgewater is content focusing on his playing career, leaving the speculation about his future in coaching behind him. As the Lions continue to navigate a potential offensive coordinator vacancy, it looks like Bridgewater will be focusing on his quarterback duties rather than stepping into a coaching role.