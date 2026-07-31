Detroit Tigers Lose Will Vest For Remainder of 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers will be without veteran reliever Will Vest for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Vest underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a stress fracture in his elbow, according to Cody Stavenhagen. The right-hander is also scheduled to have a separate procedure on his hip.

The combination of injuries officially ends Vest’s season and creates another opening in a Detroit bullpen that has already endured its share of turnover.

Vest’s Difficult 2026 Season Comes to an End

Vest made 27 relief appearances for the Tigers this season, posting a 3-5 record with a 6.08 ERA.

He allowed enough traffic to finish with a 1.43 WHIP across 26⅔ innings, striking out 27 batters while recording two saves. Those results were a sharp step back from the reliable work that made him an important part of Detroit’s bullpen in previous seasons.

It is fair to wonder how much the elbow and hip issues contributed to his struggles.

Pitchers rely on the lower body to generate power and repeat their delivery. A compromised hip can affect mechanics, while an elbow stress fracture creates an obvious concern for any reliever trying to pitch at full intensity.

Detroit Must Prepare for 2027

Vest is already on the 60-day injured list, so the Tigers will continue moving forward without him while he begins a lengthy recovery.

The 31-year-old owns a 3.78 career ERA with 311 strikeouts and 30 saves across 299 appearances. He is eligible for arbitration in 2027 and is not scheduled to reach free agency until after the 2027 season.

Detroit will now have to decide whether Vest remains part of its bullpen plans once he completes his rehabilitation.

Bottom Line

Will Vest’s 2026 season is over following elbow surgery and an upcoming hip procedure.

His final numbers were disappointing, but the extent of his physical issues adds important context. The immediate priority is recovery, with the Tigers hoping Vest can return healthy and rediscover the form that once made him one of their most trusted relievers.