Will Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Play Against the Detroit Lions in Week 7?

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their critical Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, it appears they may be catching a significant break. According to a report from ESPN's Kevin Seifert, former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is now with the Vikings, may not be available for Sunday's game.

Hockenson mentioned that he has “passed every test by a mile” from a medical standpoint, and his knee is healed, but the acclimation process is still ongoing. He did not provide any predictions on when he’ll be ready to return to action, but Seifert reports that the likeliest targets for his return are next week’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers or the following game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

What This Means for the Lions

If Hockenson is indeed unable to suit up for Sunday’s game, it could be a huge advantage for the Lions’ defense. Though Hockenson has not yet played in 2024, the Vikings’ offense, already stacked with talent like wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, generally rely on Hockenson’s ability to stretch the field and create mismatches in the middle of the field.

A Tough Test for Detroit's Defense

Even with Hockenson potentially out, the Lions’ defense will have their hands full with Jefferson, one of the league's top receivers, and a Minnesota offense that has been firing on all cylinders. Detroit’s defense has proven to be resilient this season, but missing Hockenson would make their job just a little easier.

The Big Picture

With both teams vying for control of the NFC North, Sunday’s game could have major playoff implications. If Hockenson is sidelined, the Lions will have one less player to worry about in what should be a hard-fought battle in Minnesota. This potential absence might be the break the Lions need as they aim to build on their strong start to the 2024 season.