fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsWill Za'Darius Smith Play For The Detroit Lions In Week 10? Dan...
Detroit Lions

Will Za’Darius Smith Play For The Detroit Lions In Week 10? Dan Campbell Weighs In

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, all eyes are on newly acquired defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith and whether he will be ready to hit the field. After being traded from the Cleveland Browns, Smith finds himself in a different situation, and just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell provided some insight into his availability.

Dan Campbell Za'Darius Smith

When asked about Smith's status for this week's game, Campbell noted that Smith would be taking a couple of days off following the trade. “He’ll be back Friday and we’ll see where he’s at there,” Campbell said, indicating that the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach to integrate their new asset into the lineup.

Campbell has been vocal about Smith's potential impact on the Lions' defense. He referred to Smith as a “tough, violent player,” emphasizing the qualities that make him an asset in the pass rush. “It’s hard to find a pass rusher during the season,” Campbell explained, underscoring the significance of acquiring a player with Smith’s experience and skill set. The Lions believe Smith will be a “good fit” in Detroit, and they are excited about the prospect of having him in the mix as they push for playoff contention.

https://twitter.com/E_Woodyard/status/1854237053191586074

As the Lions face off against the Texans, the question remains: will Smith be ready to contribute right away? With Campbell's upbeat attitude and belief in Smith’s abilities, fans are hopeful that the newest Lion will be able to make an impact against Houston. The coaching staff's plan to ease him into the lineup could pay off, setting the stage for a fierce performance from the Lions' defense as they look to continue their winning ways.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses, and keep an eye on Friday’s practice reports to see if Za'Darius Smith will be suiting up to make his debut in the Honolulu blue and silver!

Previous article
Houston Texans To Debut Ugly Uniform Combo Vs. Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert on Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Packers With Lambeau Leap Following Easy Win [Video]
Robert on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Too Bold on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions