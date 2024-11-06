Will Za’Darius Smith Play For The Detroit Lions In Week 10? Dan Campbell Weighs In

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, all eyes are on newly acquired defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith and whether he will be ready to hit the field. After being traded from the Cleveland Browns, Smith finds himself in a different situation, and just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell provided some insight into his availability.

When asked about Smith's status for this week's game, Campbell noted that Smith would be taking a couple of days off following the trade. “He’ll be back Friday and we’ll see where he’s at there,” Campbell said, indicating that the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach to integrate their new asset into the lineup.

Campbell has been vocal about Smith's potential impact on the Lions' defense. He referred to Smith as a “tough, violent player,” emphasizing the qualities that make him an asset in the pass rush. “It’s hard to find a pass rusher during the season,” Campbell explained, underscoring the significance of acquiring a player with Smith’s experience and skill set. The Lions believe Smith will be a “good fit” in Detroit, and they are excited about the prospect of having him in the mix as they push for playoff contention.

https://twitter.com/E_Woodyard/status/1854237053191586074

As the Lions face off against the Texans, the question remains: will Smith be ready to contribute right away? With Campbell's upbeat attitude and belief in Smith’s abilities, fans are hopeful that the newest Lion will be able to make an impact against Houston. The coaching staff's plan to ease him into the lineup could pay off, setting the stage for a fierce performance from the Lions' defense as they look to continue their winning ways.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses, and keep an eye on Friday’s practice reports to see if Za'Darius Smith will be suiting up to make his debut in the Honolulu blue and silver!