Will Za’Darius Smith Suit Up For Lions Vs. Texans? Dan Campbell Provides Latest Update

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Sunday Night Football showdown against the Houston Texans, fans are eagerly awaiting news on whether newly acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith will make his debut. On Friday, Dan Campbell addressed the situation, stating that the team has yet to make a decision regarding Smith's availability for the game.

Awaiting Decision on Smith's Status

Campbell confirmed that the coaching staff is still evaluating Smith's readiness to hit the field in Houston. This uncertainty comes after Smith was traded to the Lions from the Cleveland Browns just prior to the trade deadline, bolstering the team’s defensive front amid injury concerns.

Campbell said they have not made a decision on whether newly acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith will play Sunday in Houston — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 8, 2024

Smith, a veteran pass rusher, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Lions' defense, particularly following the loss of Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. His presence could be pivotal in enhancing the Lions' pass rush, which has struggled to generate consistent pressure without Hutchinson.

Impact of Smith's Addition

The Lions acquired Smith in hopes of strengthening their defensive line, and his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks will be crucial as they face the Texans. In his previous stint with the Browns, Smith recorded 5 sacks in eight games, showcasing his potential to make a significant impact on defense. The Lions' defensive coordinator is likely eager to incorporate Smith into game plans that leverage his strengths.

As the week progresses, the Lions will continue to assess Smith’s fitness and integration into the team’s scheme. Fans are hopeful for a positive update that would allow Smith to contribute to the Lions' playoff aspirations.