The Detroit Red Wings were back at practice on Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Bruins, and the news out of it cut both ways: the William Wallinder injury kept one defenseman off the ice while another one returned. Ansar Khan of mlive.com was at Red Wings practice and reported, “Albert Johansson, out since Oct. 24, is practicing. William Wallinder, injured in the third period Saturday at Tampa Bay, is not skating.”

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Albert Johansson, out since Oct. 24, is practicing. William Wallinder, injured in the third period Saturday at Tampa Bay, is not skating. pic.twitter.com/BHmXliEwJb — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 17, 2026

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (left) and Forward Lucas Raymond (right) celebrate a goal during the second period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

William Wallinder Injury Came on a Knee-on-Knee Hit at Tampa Bay

William Wallinder left Saturday’s 2-0 win at Tampa Bay 3:57 into the third period after a knee-on-knee collision and did not return, and there was no word on his condition after the game. He had already assisted on Lucas Raymond’s goal before he went off. If he is out for a significant period of time, it would be a big loss for the Red Wings. This season, Wallinder has played in 16 games, and he has scored two goals and has recorded four assists. His plus/minus rating is 0.

Albert Johansson Is Back on the Ice for the First Time Since Oct. 24

As for Albert Johansson, he has played in 11 games this season for Detroit. Johansson has scored zero goals and has recorded one assist, along with a plus/minus rating of 1. He has not been in the lineup since Oct. 24, per Khan, so Tuesday was a step forward for him even as the blue line lost someone else. When one Red Wings defenseman returns to the ice, another one goes down. It will be interesting to see what both of their statuses will be for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Bruins.