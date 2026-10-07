McLellan Liked Wallinder’s Debut. He Played Him 9 Minutes.

With the Detroit Red Wings leading 3-1 in the second period against the Ottawa Senators, William Wallinder drew the primary assist on a Justin Faulk goal that pushed the lead to 4-1. It was his first NHL point, in his first NHL game. Wallinder made his debut Tuesday night after sitting out Detroit’s first two games of the season.

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Wallinder is 24, old for a first-year NHL player. He was a second-round pick, 32nd overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft. To get him in the lineup, head coach Todd McLellan dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game, the same call that has kept Carter Mazur out of the lineup.

What Todd McLellan Said About William Wallinder’s Debut

Wallinder played 9:07 against the Senators. He blocked a shot and finished plus-2. McLellan liked what he saw. He told Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, “I thought he had a good game. Wally is a little bit older now. He’s played three years of pro. He’s probably a little more comfortable in his skin.”

That compliment sits right next to the ice time, and the gap between the two is the real read on the debut. Wallinder got in as the extra defenseman in an 11-forward lineup, and 9:07 is a long way from a regular shift. The praise was real. So was the usage.

Wallinder Spent Three Seasons in the AHL

Wallinder spent three seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins before the call came, and the work there was on the defensive half of the ice. He told Duff, “I worked on my defensive side. Killing plays faster and being stronger in the corners. Winning more pucks.”

What he wants to be known for is the other half of the job. Wallinder said, “I bring a lot of poise with the puck. Good skater, just a good two-way defenseman. I like to start the rush, good first pass, and just be solid.” The primary assist on Faulk’s goal was exactly that, in one shift.

Wallinder’s Next Chance on the Red Wings Blue Line

Three years in the minors made the wait long, and Wallinder is not treating one game as the finish line. He said, “I’m happy where I’m at, and I’ve been working hard for the last couple years, so I’m ready when I get the chance.”

The next chance could come Friday, Oct. 9, when the Red Wings host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. ET. The goal is a regular shift on the Detroit blueline, and that takes more minutes than McLellan gave him Tuesday.