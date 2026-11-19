Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday that defenseman William Wallinder would sit out against the Boston Bruins but that the team was hopeful he would be available for Saturday against the New York Islanders, Ansar Khan of mlive.com reported. A day later, that timeline looks less certain. Khan reported from Thursday’s practice that Wallinder was the only Detroit player not skating.

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#RedWings start practice with one-on-one battle drills. Wallinder, who practiced yesterday, looks to be the only one not out there. pic.twitter.com/6QlFikLg8K — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 19, 2026

William Wallinder Has Been Day-to-Day Since Saturday’s Win at Tampa Bay

Wallinder was hurt in the third period of Detroit’s 2-0 win at Tampa Bay on Nov. 14 and has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury since, according to Khan. He missed Tuesday’s practice, was still expected to play Wednesday as of that morning, then was ruled out before puck drop.

Oct 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (54) skates with the puck in the third period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit’s Blue Line Cannot Afford a Second William Wallinder Absence

Albert Johansson was out Wednesday as well, which opened a spot for Jacob Bernard-Docker in his first game of the season. Detroit lost that game 4-1 to Boston and sits at 8-11-3.

Wallinder has played 16 games this season, with two goals, four assists and a plus/minus rating of 0, averaging 16:50 of ice time per night. If he misses a second straight game on Saturday, Nov. 21, that will not help a Detroit blue line that is already thin. Puck drop against the Islanders is set for 7 p.m. ET.