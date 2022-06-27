Willie Horton named honorary coach for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

One of the great players in Detroit Tigers history has earned another accomplishment in his baseball career, as Willie Horton has been named an honorary coach of the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game next month, accepting an invitation from Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

News: Willie Horton named honorary coach of AL All-Star team by Dusty Baker. Great honor for a great man. @MLBNetwork @tigers @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 27, 2022

Shortly after the news was announced, Horton released the following statement.

Willie Horton is headed to Los Angeles

“It will be one of my greatest honors to stand alongside one of the best baseball men I know, Mr. Dusty Baker, as an honorary coach at this year’s All-Star Game,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Riley Greene's impact on the Detroit Tigers

“Some of the greatest memories from my playing career came from my four all-star appearances, and I’m excited to help represent the Tigers among baseball’s best and brightest at Dodger Stadium next month.”

Horton, who suited up for the Tigers from 1963-1977, was a member of the 1968 World Series-winning squad. During that season, he’d rack up a career-best 36 home runs in 143 games, and would later hit .304 with a home run in the World Series.

Over the course of his career, he hit .273 with 1,993 hits and 325 home runs in 2,028 career games and was a 4-time All-Star himself. He would have his jersey number retired in 2000, and he’s remained within the organization as a special assistant to the general manager since 2003.

Embed from Getty Images

Horton then spent time playing with several other MLB organizations, including the Texas Rangers (1977), Cleveland Indians (1978), Oakland Athletics (1978), Toronto Blue Jays (1978), and Seattle Mariners (1979-80).

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

