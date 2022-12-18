Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets

The Detroit Lions took their two-game hot streak on the line when they traveled to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. Jared Goff was looking to continue his winning ways, while the Jets were stuck starting Zach Wilson, whom they’d benched a few weeks prior. They also were without stud interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who was ruled out for the game.

Detroit Lions get HUGE win against Jets!!

First quarter:

The Lions started the day on offense and took over half of the game clock off in the first quarter. They drove 73 yards, in 14 plays, only to be stopped on a fourth-and-goal from the one. However, pinning Wilson down deep to start the game paid off as the Jets only held the ball for 42 seconds before kicking it to Kalif Raymond who returned it 46 yards for a touchdown and opening the scoring.

Stand up, #OnePride



Kalif Raymond went untouched for 6.



🎧 Listen to Lions vs. Jets live on @971theticketxyt: https://t.co/k7bUKQqA2Z



*Available in market onlypic.twitter.com/wytEFuVCb6 Featured Videos

December 18, 2022

James Houston continued his hot streak recording his fourth straight game with a sack, which ended the Jets’ ensuing drive. With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, the Lions took over on their own 25, And moved the ball a bit before kicking it back to New York with just 15 seconds left. The Jets ran one play, a six-yard run, taking the game to the second quarter.

Score at the end of one: Lions 7 – Jets 0

Stats after one quarter:

Second Quarter:

Zach Wilson opened the second quarter with a 33-yard dime to Garrett Wilson, moving into the Lions’ territory for the first time all game. On the very next play, Wilson hit tight end C.J. Uzomeh for a 40-yard strike; Kerby Joseph seemed lost in coverage on both plays, growing pains for the young safety. The Detroit Lions responded with what would’ve been Jamaal Williams‘s 15th touchdown of the season, but it was negated by holding. Add in another hold and the Lions were forced to settle for the 31-yard field goal by Michael Badgley.

The Jets put together a drive that lasted 5:52 and took 10 plays, but were stalled by an intentional grounding call and second down sack. Detroit took the ball with 1:03 and two timeouts. After a big pick-up on first down by D’Andre Swift, the Lions did nothing with the possession, ultimately punting it back to the Jets with 25 seconds left. Wilson threw a 50-yard Hail Mary, and Jeff Okudah got burned for a huge play right before the half. That led to a Greg Zuerlein 34-yard field goal to end the half and tie the game.

Score at the end of two: Lions 10 – Jets 10

Stats after two quarters:

Third Quarter:

While the Lions had let Zach Wilson get comfortable in the first half, he opened up the second half with an interception by Jerry Jacobs, which set the Lions up deep in the Jets’ zone. The Lions, however, went three-and-out, unable to capitalize again, and having to settle for another Badgley field goal. The teams traded punts for most of the third quarter with Detroit taking over with just over two minutes left in the frame. After another holding call against the offense and a near-sack, the Lions ended the third quarter unable to convert a third-and-twenty-two.

Score at the end of three: Lions 13 – Jets 10

Stats after three quarters:

Fourth Quarter:

The teams traded punts, once again, in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Lions took the ball for six minutes, 10 plays, and 55 yards, but missed the 54-yard field goal after a holding penalty negated defensive offsides, which would’ve extended the drive. Wilson on the second play of the issuing drive found Garret Wilson for a 33-yards and eventually Uzomah again for a one-yard touchdown, and the go-ahead score. On fourth-and-inches, after the two-minute warning, Goff hit Brock Wright for 51 yards on a crossing route for a touchdown. Zuerlein missed the game-tying field goal, giving the Lions their sixth win in seven games

Final Score: Lions 20 – Jets 17

Final Stats: