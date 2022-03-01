Winnipeg Jets show tremendous solidarity with Ukraine [Video]

The world continues to be on edge following the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began last week.

As a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, their national anthem was performed tonight at Canadian Life Centre prior to the host Winnipeg Jets taking on the visiting Montreal Canadiens. The anthem was performed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus:

The Winnipeg Jets invited a Ukrainian male chorus to sing the Ukrainian and Canadian anthems before tonight's game pic.twitter.com/FAs2DwYoqL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 2, 2022

According to group member Group member Chris Sklepowich, they knew that this would be a lift for the spirts of the Ukrainian community in Manitoba, as well as across Canada.

“To be able to be that visual representation of support, and that visual representation of solidarity with our friends and family in Ukraine, is going to be a very special opportunity, and also a very emotional one,” he said.

“We’re already preparing ourselves for what we as individuals and as a choir will be feeling when we step out onto the ice.”

“It’s only a minute and 10 seconds long, but what we’re probably going to feel as we walk out onto the ice, hear the audience’s response, and then be able to sing — it’s just something that is going to be a really, really memorable experience for us.”

The Russian invasion is now in its 6th day, and has included attacks on civilian targets in Kharkiv while more threats have been made against the capital city of Kyiv.

“There will definitely be a lot of reflection backstage before we step on the ice knowing that, as much as we will be feeling the emotion as ambassadors and figureheads for Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community, it’s incumbent upon us to to walk onto the stage and perform as we can and make sure that our song is heard loud and wide.”

– – Quotes via Global News.ca Link – –