Wisconsin health care provider cuts ties with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come under fire for what many are describing as having mislead his team with regards to his immunization status. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs; backup Jordan Love will get his first career start.

Rodgers made his normal appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” yesterday afternoon, where he took what he described as “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” to task.

Meanwhile, in the wake of everything, a local health care provider has made the call to end their relationship with Rodgers.

“Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021,” Prevea Health said in a statement Saturday. “Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin, since 2012. Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

This isn’t the first time that something similar has happened, as Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins saw his partnership with a Minnesota hospital end due to his unvaccinated status earlier this year.

