With the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select…

When the Detroit Lions are on the clock on Thursday night with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes will have to make a decision that will impact the future of the franchise.

For the Lions, trading down is definitely the best move considering their current situation but what if nobody is willing to trade up?

Well, that is exactly what happened in 2020 (at least we were told that) and the Lions got zero value by selecting CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick.

So, for this exercise, I am going take a look at what I believe the Lions will do if they are on the clock with the No. 7 pick and they are unable to trade down.

First of all, let’s take a look at who I believe will be selected with the top 6 picks, along with my level of confidence for said selection.

1- Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars (100% confidence)

2- Zach Wilson – New York Jets (99% confidence)

3 – Mac Jones – San Francisco 49ers (80% confidence)

4 – Kyle Pitts – Atlanta Falcons (55% confidence)

5 – Penei Sewell – Cincinnati Bengals (50% confidence)

6 – Ja’Marr Chase – Miami Dolphins (40% confidence)

When the Lions are on the clock, I believe QBs Trey Lance and Justin Fields will both be available, along with WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, LB Micah Parsons, and OT Rashawn Slater.

So, without further ado, let’s reveal who I believe the Lions will select if they are unable to trade down.

With the 7th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern.

My preference, if the Lions must pick at No. 7, would be for Sewell to slide into the Lions lap. That being said, Slater may not have the ceiling that Sewell does but I truly believe that he will be one of the top right tackles in the NFL for years to come.

Nation, call your shot!