WNBA star Brittney Griner reportedly in custody in Russia

According to reports, WNBA star and USA Gold Medalist Brittney Griner is reportedly in custody in Russia.

Griner, who is a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, is in custody after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo Airport, which is located near Moscow.

From NBC Sports:

The Russian Federal Customs Service released a video showing a traveler who appears to be the 6-foot-9 Griner going through security at the airport, while only stating the detainee was a two-time Olympic basketball champion as part of the U.S. national team. The Russian news service TASS identified the player as Griner, the New York Times reported.

The arrest was made in February when Griner entered the Russian airport, according to the statement from the customs service. An exact date was not specified. That statement goes on to say a criminal case has been opened into the “large scale” transportation of drugs, a charge that can carry up to a 10-year jail sentence.

Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury released the following statement regarding the situation.

Click here to read the full report