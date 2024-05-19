fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Wolverines Boost Defense, Secure Cornerback Ricky Johnson

U of M

Michigan Wolverines Boost Secondary with Ricky Johnson Transfer

The University of Michigan has bolstered its defensive secondary by securing a commitment from UNLV cornerback Ricky Johnson. This strategic move marks the fourth transfer to Michigan’s defensive lineup in just three days, signaling a significant strengthening of their team’s defense capabilities as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Recent Transfers Enhance Team Depth

Ricky Johnson, who initially committed to Washington State, changed course and announced his decision to join the Wolverines this Saturday. His addition closely follows the commitments of Albany cornerback Aamir Hall and safety Wesley Walker, a former Tennessee player with a brief stint at Louisville. Jaden Mangham, previously with Michigan State, has also joined the roster.

Johnson brings valuable experience from his time at UNLV, where despite a restricted appearance in the 2022 season due to an injury, he still managed impressive stats. In the limited three games he played, which included two starts, he achieved 36 tackles, three of which were for a loss, and recorded seven pass breakups. With two years of eligibility remaining, Johnson’s potential impact on Michigan’s defensive strategies is seen as highly promising.

Ricky Johnson
Ricky Johnson – Football – University of Nevada Las Vegas Athletics (unlvrebels.com)

About Ricky Johnson: A dynamic defender who is poised to compete for a starting cornerback position after being sidelined for most of the previous season due to an injury incurred on the first day of fall camp. Notably, he is the first player in UNLV football history to don the number zero. He was recognized as a 2023 Preseason Third Team All-Mountain West by Mountain West Wire. Additionally, he has been named to the UNLV Dean’s Honor List in fall 2020 and spring 2021, is a three-time Academic All-Mountain West Team honoree (2020-22), and was awarded as a 2021 MW Scholar-Athlete.

2022: Played in three games, starting two of them… He accumulated eight total tackles and made a comeback in Week 10 against SDSU with four tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup… Started the games against Fresno State and Hawai’i but was absent for the final game against UNR.

2021: He played in 11 games, making his first two collegiate starts against ISU and UTSA. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions, completed 25 total tackles, and had two pass breakups. In the victory at New Mexico during Game Nine, he recovered a fumble and returned it four yards. His two interceptions were crucial in the Rebels’ win over Hawai’i in Game Ten, and he secured his third interception the following week against San Diego State. He achieved a career-high four tackles in games against UNR in Game Eight and SDSU in Game Eleven.

2020: Earned his first letter as a Rebel by playing in four games … Totaled seven tackles, including assisting on a TFL.

Ricky Johnson

