Wolverines Compete with Crimson Tide for Elite TE Andrew Olesh





Michigan and Alabama Lead the Pack for Landing Top Prospect Andrew Olesh

Michigan football hosted top tight end Andrew Olesh for an official visit this past weekend, positioning itself favorably in his recruitment. Olesh, ranked fifth among tight ends in the class of 2025 and 130th overall by the 247 Sports composite rankings, was impressed by what the Wolverines had to offer, leading to positive projections from recruiting experts.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 212 pounds, Olesh hails from Center Valley, Pennsylvania. His visit to Ann Arbor sparked numerous crystal ball predictions and expert projections favoring Michigan, including insights from notable analyst Steve Wiltfong.

On Wednesday, Olesh informed 247 Sports’ Brian Dohn that his decision is now between Michigan and Alabama. He acknowledged Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Nick Sheridan, had made a late push for his commitment.

While Olesh has tentatively set a commitment date for July 1, he mentioned the possibility of delaying his decision beyond that date. If Olesh extends his timeline, it may benefit Alabama, who has recently gained momentum.

The upcoming week is crucial for Michigan. The Wolverines aim to solidify their standing and secure Olesh’s commitment, leveraging the positive impressions from his visit and expert projections favoring Michigan.