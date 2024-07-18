Wolverines’ Donovan Edwards on Big Ten Rivals: ‘We Don’t Care’

Odds Favor Ohio State, Oregon Over Michigan for Big Ten Title

Despite securing three consecutive Big Ten championships and a national title last season, Michigan is not the top pick for the 2024 conference title. According to FanDuel sportsbook, Michigan (+750) trails behind Ohio State (+155), Oregon (+210), and Penn State (+500).

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards addressed the ranking during a podcast with former Wolverines tight end Jake Butt. When asked if being ranked behind Ohio State and Oregon adds motivation, Edwards said, “Honestly, I don’t think that we care. It’s us against everybody as it was last year.”

Edwards highlighted the team’s desire to prove itself, especially on offense. This sentiment comes after the team lost head coach Jim Harbaugh and nearly 20 players to the NFL. “I want to be one of those guys where my number is called on every single play. I want the coaches to rely on me,” he said. He noted the players’ hunger to rise to new challenges.

Motivation within the team remains high. “Let’s go prove to people why you should’ve had your number called this whole time,” Edwards added, emphasizing a collective drive that echoes the elite spirit seen in programs like Alabama and Georgia.

With this player-driven leadership and internal motivation, Michigan aims to defy the odds and secure another Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.