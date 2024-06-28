Wolverines Lock Down Marshall and Kanka for 2025





Michigan football received positive news this weekend as two pivotal commits, Nate Marshall and Bobby Kanka, re-affirmed their verbal pledges to the Wolverines after visiting other programs.

Marshall Reaffirms Michigan Commitment

Defensive line recruit Nate Marshall, who previously entertained interest from Auburn, has confirmed his commitment to the Wolverines. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 265 pounds, Marshall, a top-50 recruit, described his decision: “I’m a Michigan man,” according to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider.

The commitment of fellow four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams also played a crucial role in solidifying Marshall’s decision.

Kanka Stays Solid Amid Spartans Push

Bobby Kanka, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive line prospect from Howell, Michigan, reaffirmed his commitment despite recent overtures from Michigan State and Tennessee. According to Marich of The Michigan Insider, Kanka remarked, “I’m solid. This weekend I wanted to see how the staff really was in person and they checked all my boxes. No, I do not plan on visiting other schools.”

Ranked No. 389 overall by the 247 Sports composite rankings, Kanka’s decision to stay with Michigan is a significant retention for the program.



