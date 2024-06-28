in U of M

Wolverines Lock Down Marshall and Kanka for 2025

160 Views


Wolverines Football Secures Key Commitments from Flip Candidates

Michigan football received positive news this weekend as two pivotal commits, Nate Marshall and Bobby Kanka, re-affirmed their verbal pledges to the Wolverines after visiting other programs.

Marshall Reaffirms Michigan Commitment

Defensive line recruit Nate Marshall, who previously entertained interest from Auburn, has confirmed his commitment to the Wolverines. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 265 pounds, Marshall, a top-50 recruit, described his decision: “I’m a Michigan man,” according to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider.

The commitment of fellow four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams also played a crucial role in solidifying Marshall’s decision.

Kanka Stays Solid Amid Spartans Push

Bobby Kanka, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive line prospect from Howell, Michigan, reaffirmed his commitment despite recent overtures from Michigan State and Tennessee. According to Marich of The Michigan Insider, Kanka remarked, “I’m solid. This weekend I wanted to see how the staff really was in person and they checked all my boxes. No, I do not plan on visiting other schools.”

Ranked No. 389 overall by the 247 Sports composite rankings, Kanka’s decision to stay with Michigan is a significant retention for the program.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by Nathan Webb

Bleeding whiskey and maple syrup, Nathan is an avid Red Wings fan who fills his lack of interest for other sports with even more hockey. Born and raised in Warren, MI, he's been in the thick of Red Wings culture since day one, and views the game from an analytical and objective standpoint. (@TheSarcastrophe)

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried Aidan Hutchinson after beating Bears Detroit Lions starting defense Aidan Hutchinson not discouraged Aidan Hutchinson is Fired Up Aidan Hutchinson is happy for kids

Aidan Hutchinson Discusses Vacation, Training for Lions’ Upcoming Season