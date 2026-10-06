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Wolverines Zack Marshall Releases Statement after leaked text messages

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On Monday night, there were leaked text messages surfacing across the internet about Michigan Wolverines tight end Zack Marshall being critical of offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Well, Marshall released a statement on his Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and said,

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Last weekend, in the hours after we lost, I made some inappropriate comments that I regret. This game is won and lost as a team, and I pointed fingers instead of taking accountability. I let my frustrations speak for me in an emotional moment. I apologize to my teammates and coaches for the unnecessary drama that this has caused. I will always be proud to represent Michigan and will continue to give everything I have for this program. I love Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan, and Team 147.”

What will happen next

After Marshall apologized on Twitter about those text messages, is he going to be disciplined by the coaching staff at all, or no? There is no doubt that there are major issues with the offense this season and the tight ends are not being used enough in the offense.

With that being said, the coaching staff has already a lot on their plate, especially at the quarterback position with Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. Now, the Wolverines will have to address Marshall and his comments about the coaching on this football team.


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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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