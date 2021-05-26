Women brawl in stands during White Sox vs. Cardinals game [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Some people argue that baseball is boring because there is not enough action.

But nobody thinks a brawl in the stands during a baseball game is boring!

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night during the White Sox and Cardinals game when some women started brawling in the stands.

Check it out.

Let’s get ready to rumble!

Told ya’ll, the bleachers ain’t for the weak🥴 pic.twitter.com/ymEiSYEG7w — Nancy (@nancyshines_) May 25, 2021

Here is another angle for ya!

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! For a Monday night we have an abnormal amount of drunken shenanigans at the ballpark this evening. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0rItSTqmSe — William John (@b_hint1322) May 25, 2021