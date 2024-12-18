fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Woodward Sports Attempts To Troll 97.1 The Ticket, Proceeds To Get Bashed On X

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly interview with Jim Costa and Jon Jansen, delivering a passionate message for fans who might be concerned about the team’s recent struggles and injuries. In true Campbell fashion, his comments went viral, inspiring widespread praise and excitement from Lions fans everywhere.

Dan Campbell

During the interview, Campbell stated, “What happens is you get used to eating filet, and I'm talking to all of us,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “And everything's good. Life's good, but you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your (bleeping) molded bread and it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed, and sometimes you got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are. And we'll do that. And so we got a bad taste in our mouth, we got kicked around the other day, we lost a few guys and you know what? It's exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed.”

However, while Campbell’s fiery comments electrified the fanbase, Woodward Sports seemingly couldn’t handle the buzz surrounding 97.1 The Ticket’s viral moment. On Wednesday morning, the social media outlet made a weak attempt at trolling their competitor, posting: “Congratulations to 97.1 the ticket for getting their first viral video ever and it only took a seven-figure payment to the Lions to get it! Coach, you’re 1 of 1 bud keep pressing the gas!”

A Weak Attempt at Jealousy

The tweet quickly garnered attention from fans, who immediately called out Woodward Sports for their petty and jealous remarks. Many pointed out that 97.1 The Ticket’s popularity and massive reach in the Detroit sports media landscape easily eclipses that of Woodward Sports.

Fans weren’t shy about making their feelings known, with one user stating, “Sounds like you’re having a bad day. Need me to whip up some content you can steal?” Another added, “Bro, this is the softest tweet I’ve ever seen. Your company is in shambles.” Others pointed to the larger followings and reputation of 97.1, noting that Woodward's attempt to make a viral jab only exposed their bitterness.

Despite the attempt to troll, Woodward Sports ended up with a series of embarrassing responses, including from one fan who said, “Your company is in shambles,” while another quipped, “No one takes Woodward seriously. I promise you that.”

The Reality

Woodward Sports' attempt to bring down 97.1 The Ticket did little more than highlight their own frustration and envy. Despite their efforts to belittle their competitors, they only managed to remind the public of the significant gap in reach and influence between the two outlets.

For now, 97.1 The Ticket continues to reign as the go-to station for Detroit sports talk, while Woodward Sports' petty social media antics seem to do more harm than good. The Lions' playoff push remains the story of the moment, and fans are rallying behind Campbell’s leadership as the team pushes forward, regardless of the noise around them.

