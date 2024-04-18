fb
Paul Tyler

Worst 3 Detroit Red Wings Moments From 2023-24

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

The good and bad: Review our list of the worst 3 Detroit Red Wings moments from the recently completed season.

The disappointment is palpable as the Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 8th consecutive year, marking the longest drought in franchise history. While the season had its fair share of exciting moments for fans to reminisce about, there were also notable disappointments along the way. Take a look at our list below of the worst 3 Detroit Red Wings moments of the recently completed campaign.

Worst 3 Detroit Red Wings moments

1. Blowing a 4-0 lead against the lowly San Jose Sharks

The roller coaster game against the San Jose Sharks in early December served as a stark reminder for the Red Wings of the importance of every point in the standings. Holding a commanding 4-0 lead midway through the second period, Detroit seemed poised for victory. However, the Sharks mounted a relentless comeback, scoring four quick goals to level the score.

Despite Detroit regaining the lead, the Sharks tied the game late in regulation and ultimately secured the win in overtime. The collapse was a bitter disappointment, especially considering the loss of a valuable point in the standings that could have made a significant difference later on.

