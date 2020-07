Okay, so Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s ceremonial first pitch tonight didn’t go so well. But of course, he’s certainly not the only one.

There have been plenty of hilariously bad first pitches that have caught everyone’s attention. Let’s take a look back at some of the “better” ones:

Miss Texas



Washington Wizards point guard John Wall



Rapper 50 Cent



Singer Carly Rae Jepsen



Olympic Carl Lewis



Rapper Snoop Dogg