Would the Detroit Lions give Jared Goff a Kyler Murray-like contract if he were to lead the team to the NFL Playoffs in 2022?

That is a question that I came across today on Twitter and though I thought it was sarcasm, one local reporter made me think a little bit deeper.

“Obviously, the first and quick answer is, HELL NO!” Tweeted Edward Pevos of MLive. “However, if he somehow leads the Lions to the playoffs THIS year, then how can someone argue he isn’t? Obviously, that’s doubtful to happen, but if it did, who doesn’t pay him that?”

Getting there isn’t enough he needs to win Jimmy g could lead this team to the playoffs no doubt — Lions Have No More Excuses (@szn_lions) July 21, 2022

Would Jared Goff get $40 million if he leads the Lions to the Playoffs?

On Thursday, news broke that Kyler Murray had agreed to a 5-year $230.5 million with the Arizona Cardinals and some chatter began about what Jared Goff could get if he were to lead the Lions to the playoffs in 2022.

First of all, I have to begin by saying that I may be one of the biggest supporters of Goff on the planet earth and I do believe that he could lead the Lions to the playoffs if he has the right talent around him on both sides of the ball.

That being said, do I think Jared Goff will ever get $40 million with the Detroit Lions? Absolutely not.

Though Goff currently has three years left on his contract with the Lions, he is in a prove-it season, as the team could afford to let him walk if he does not raise his game to another level.

If Goff is able to prove to the Lions that he is their quarterback of the future, I can see them offering him a contract extension at some point but I don’t believe the team will ever offer him $40 million.

By the way, the Arizona Cardinals should never have offered Kyler Murray north of $40 million because he is not worth it.

Nation, what is the max that you would give Jared Goff if he is able to lead the Detroit Lions to the NFL Playoffs in 2022?

