WR Allen Robinson expected to be targeted by Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions‘ new general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are going to have some critical decisions to make when the NFL free agency period begins, and one of those decisions will be in regards to the wide receiver position.

The Lions top three wide receivers (Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Danny Amendola) from 2020 are all set to become free agents and Holmes and Campbell will have to decide if they want to make any of the three an offer to stick around for another season…or more.

Of those wide receivers, the biggest decision that will have to be made is whether or not signing Kenny Golladay to a mega-extension is the right move or if it is time to go in another direction.

If the Lions do decide to cut ties with Golladay, there is a rumor floating around that they are expected to target Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson.

Robinson, who is 27, is the No. 2 ranked free agent WR to be (at least according to Pro Football Focus) behind Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns with Mitchell Trubisky throwing ducks to him. Just imagine what he could do with a real quarterback!

Nation, do you think the Lions should go after Allen Robinson if they decide to let Kenny Golladay walk?

Personally, I am not willing to pony up the big bucks for a wide receiver so I would not touch either Robinson or Golladay if I was the Lions’ GM.