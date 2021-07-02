WR Davante Adams and Packers ‘expected’ to work on massive contract extension

Sharing is caring!

Wide receiver Davante Adams appears on the verge of getting a massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers.

Already entering the final year of a hefty four year, $58 million deal, he’s expected to be working on an extension that would see him become the highest paid player in the NFL at his position.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Davante Adams and the Packers are expected to try to come to an agreement on a massive contract extension. He will likely be the highest-paid receiver in the league at some point. Most evaluators I talk to believe he is the very best at that position right now. So, he’s a priority for the Packers, whether Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback or Jordan Love. The problem is Rodgers’ contract has been an albatross for that team, it’s hindered them from doing some other contracts and things they want to do with the team-building standpoint. So, they’ve got to shake that out first. They’re willing to give Rodgers probably whatever he wants right now.”

The First Team ALl-Pro recorded 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games last season, and has also earned four consecutive Pro-Bowl selections.

Amari Cooper and Michael Thomas are currently the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL.

