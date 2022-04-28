WR Jameson Williams speaks to media for 1st time as a Detroit Lion

The Detroit Lions swung a massive deal with the New Orleans Saints, trading the 32nd, 34th, and 66th overall selections in exchange for No. 12 and No. 46. And they used the 12th pick to take wide receiver Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama.

Embed from Getty Images

While with Alabama last season, Williams hauled in 79 passes for 1,572 total yards along with 15 touchdowns. Of course, he’s still rehabilitating his torn ACL that he suffered in the national title game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

“The timetable, I don’t really have one,” he said during his first media session with his new team. “I’m pushing to be ready for training camp.”

As far as any pre-Draft contact with the Lions, Williams said that there really wasn’t much at all.

“I didn’t have much contact with the Lions honestly, but I see myself being a big part of the offense,” he said. “Obviously, they took the chance on me and they have faith that we can do some big things. I’m here to show my playmaking ability and help change things around for sure.”

Embed from Getty Images

“It just showed me that I was a wanted player on the roster, and I’ll have the chance to make a big impact. Really those two things.”

And he’s certainly grateful for the faith that the Lions have shown by trading up in order to select him.

“It means a lot,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the NFL Draft. It’s something I’ve been thinking and dreaming of since I was six years old. It’s a blessing, man. I’m just excited to be here and excited to be able to be picked by the Detroit Lions.”

10 Rookies who can make an immediate fantasy impact

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.