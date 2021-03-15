WR Tyrell Williams explains why he signed with Detroit Lions

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions reaches an agreement with former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams, who had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2019.

However, he missed last season with a torn shoulder labrum that required surgery.

Detroit’s reviving unit could look far different next season, with Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Danny Amendola all free-agents.

While meeting virtually with media members today, Williams explained that he was drawn to Detroit with their new coaching staff made up of several former players.

He also provided a positive update on his health:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.