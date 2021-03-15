WR Tyrell Williams explains why he signed with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions reaches an agreement with former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams, who had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2019.

However, he missed last season with a torn shoulder labrum that required surgery.

Detroit’s reviving unit could look far different next season, with Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Danny Amendola all free-agents.

While meeting virtually with media members today, Williams explained that he was drawn to Detroit with their new coaching staff made up of several former players.

New Lions WR Tyrell Williams said he doesn't see Detroit as a rebuild. Said he feels every team has a chance to make the playoffs and win a Super Bowl. Said a coaching staff full of former players was also attractive to him coming to Detroit. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 15, 2021

New Lions WR Tyrell Williams: "I love being able to stretch the field. … But they see me as a guy who can run the whole route tree. That was a big reason why I wanted to come here." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 15, 2021

He also provided a positive update on his health:

Tyrell Williams, who missed last season, is five months out from surgery and said he's about 95 percent. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 15, 2021