Sunday, April 5, 2020
College Sports
Updated:

Wrestlemania match to determine site of future college hoops game

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

When Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre square off on Sunday at Wrestlemania, their match will have some extra meaning to Iona head coach Rick Pitino and Minnesota head coach, Richard Pitino.

You see, Rick recently bet his son Richard that if Lesnar wins, Minnesota will play at Iona next year while if McIntyre is victorious, the game will take place in Minnesota. Richard replied by reversing the bet since Lesnar is a former Gopher.

You have to admit, this is a pretty cool bet and it is something that should happen more often!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings: Best Hits From the Playoff Streak [Video]

