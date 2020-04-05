Wrestlemania match to determine site of future college hoops game

When Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre square off on Sunday at Wrestlemania, their match will have some extra meaning to Iona head coach Rick Pitino and Minnesota head coach, Richard Pitino.

You see, Rick recently bet his son Richard that if Lesnar wins, Minnesota will play at Iona next year while if McIntyre is victorious, the game will take place in Minnesota. Richard replied by reversing the bet since Lesnar is a former Gopher.

How about you reverse that and it’s a deal. Can’t root against a Gopher https://t.co/9jrj5FJ5AX — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) April 4, 2020

You have to admit, this is a pretty cool bet and it is something that should happen more often!